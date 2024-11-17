Akora Resources Initiates Trading Halt Amid Equity Plans

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement regarding a proposed equity raising. This halt is expected to remain in place until November 20, 2024, or until the company releases its announcement. Investors are keenly awaiting further details on the equity raising, which could impact Akora’s market position.

