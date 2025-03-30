Akora Resources Confirms Robust Economics for Bekisopa Iron Ore Project

Akora Resources Ltd. ( (AU:AKO) ) has provided an update.

Akora Resources Ltd has completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its Bekisopa iron ore project in Madagascar, confirming a robust economic outlook for a 2 million tonne per annum DSO operation. The study highlights a strong financial profile with an 86% internal rate of return and a net present value of US$147 million, supported by low operating costs and a quick capital payback period of 1.8 years. The project has been designated a Government Project of Significance, indicating strong national and local support. The PFS outlines a path to a financial investment decision by mid-2026, with first shipments expected in the second half of 2027, positioning Akora as a significant player in the iron ore market.

Akora Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the production of high-grade iron ore. Its primary project is the Bekisopa iron ore project in Madagascar, which targets the production of Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) for blast furnace steelmakers.

