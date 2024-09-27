Akobo Minerals Reports H1 2024 Results and Progress

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB, a Scandinavian-based company focused on gold exploration in Ethiopia, reported a net loss of SEK 80.3 million for the first half of 2024, with no income as it is still in the project development phase. The company highlighted key events such as the successful commissioning of its Segele processing plant, the start of gold production, and the application for a new exploration license. Despite the loss, Akobo Minerals is optimistic about future growth and cash flow, aided by high gold prices and ongoing talks with potential partners.

For further insights into DE:643 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.