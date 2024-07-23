Akobo Minerals Launches Segele Plant Operations

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB has successfully commenced operations at its Segele processing plant in Ethiopia, signaling a significant leap in its gold mining capabilities. The company has completed the plant’s first phase of commissioning, enabling efficient ore processing with an anticipated 76% extraction efficiency. Poised to produce 4,000 ounces of gold monthly at a 96% recovery rate, the Segele plant’s modular design will facilitate future expansions in line with the mine’s development.

For further insights into DE:643 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.