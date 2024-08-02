Akobo Minerals Advances Gold Production in Ethiopia

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB, a Scandinavian gold exploration firm, has successfully processed the first batch of low-grade ore at its Segele plant in Ethiopia, producing initial gold concentrate. The company is methodically ramping up production to ensure plant efficiency and stability, with further development and optimization anticipated. Akobo maintains a strong ethical and environmental focus, aligning with local communities and national standards, while expanding its mining operations and exploration efforts within the region.

