Akobo Minerals AB Concludes Annual General Meeting

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

At Akobo Minerals AB’s annual general meeting, the income statements and balance sheets were adopted, no dividends were paid, and funds were carried forward. The board and CEO were discharged from liability for 2023, and remuneration for the board and auditors was approved. Key resolutions included re-election of board members, appointment of an audit firm, and approval of directed issues of warrants to incentivize management, employees, and board members.

For further insights into DE:643 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.