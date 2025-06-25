Akobo Minerals AB Annual General Meeting Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Akobo Minerals AB ( (DE:643) ) just unveiled an update.

At its annual general meeting, Akobo Minerals AB resolved several key matters, including the adoption of financial statements and the decision to carry forward available funds without paying dividends. The meeting also discharged board members and the CEO from liability, set remuneration for the board and auditors, and re-elected board members and the audit firm. Amendments to the articles of association were approved, and the board was authorized to issue new shares and financial instruments. These resolutions reflect Akobo Minerals’ strategic focus on maintaining financial stability and governance, positioning the company for future growth in the Ethiopian mining sector.

More about Akobo Minerals AB

Akobo Minerals is a Scandinavian-based gold producer with operations in Ethiopia, holding an exploration license covering 182 km2 and a mining license covering 16 km2. The company has been active for over 15 years and operates the Segele mine, which boasts a high-grade gold resource. Akobo Minerals emphasizes ESG principles and maintains strong local relationships, aiming to be a significant player in Ethiopia’s mining industry. It is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

