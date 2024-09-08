Akeso’s Ivonescimab Shows Promise in NSCLC Treatment

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc. has announced significant progress in the treatment of PD-L1 positive advanced NSCLC with its drug ivonescimab, showing a marked improvement over pembrolizumab in a recent Phase III clinical trial. The drug not only achieved a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 11.14 months versus 5.82 for the control but also demonstrated a better overall response rate and disease control rate. These promising results have led to the acceptance of a supplemental New Drug Application by China’s NMPA and plans for further international Phase III trials.

