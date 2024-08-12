Akeso’s Innovative Cancer Drug Advancing Globally

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc. has announced that its Phase III clinical trial results for ivonescimab, a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bi-specific immuno-therapy drug for advanced lung cancer, will be presented at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer. The drug, which has shown superior efficacy to pembrolizumab in a head-to-head setting, has also been submitted for supplemental New Drug Application in China. Ivonescimab has already been approved in China for a different indication and is currently undergoing multiple clinical trials for various cancers.

