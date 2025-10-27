Akeso, Inc. Launches Promising Study on CIPN Treatment with AK135

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. has announced a new clinical study titled ‘A Phase I Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Efficacy of AK135 for the Treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) in Patients With Malignant Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of AK135, a potential treatment for CIPN, a common side effect of chemotherapy that affects nerve function.

The intervention being tested is AK135, an experimental drug administered via IV infusion. It is designed to alleviate symptoms of CIPN, potentially improving quality of life for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

This Phase I study is interventional with a sequential model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants will receive varying doses of AK135 in different cycles to determine the optimal dosing schedule.

The study is set to begin recruiting on February 25, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on February 28, 2025, indicating the study’s readiness to commence.

For investors, the initiation of this study could signal a positive development for Akeso, Inc., potentially boosting stock performance if the results are favorable. As the company ventures into addressing CIPN, a condition with limited treatment options, it could gain a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

