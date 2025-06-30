Akeso, Inc. Announces Successful Passing of AGM and EGM Resolutions

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Akeso, Inc. ( (HK:9926) ) has provided an announcement.

Akeso, Inc. announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on June 30, 2025. The resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and granting mandates to the board for share issuance and repurchase. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support and are likely to influence Akeso’s strategic direction and operational flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9926) stock is a Buy with a HK$58.97 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 15,640,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$83.03B

