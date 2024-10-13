Akeso, Inc. Aims to Raise HK$1.94 Billion in Share Placement

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc. has conditionally agreed to place over 31 million new shares at a discounted price, aiming to raise approximately HK$1.94 billion in gross proceeds, subject to the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee. The planned share placement represents about 3.53% of the company’s enlarged issued share capital, with the proceeds intended to cover various costs and expenses. Investors are cautioned that the placement is conditional and may not proceed as planned.

For further insights into HK:9926 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.