Akerna Corp. Simplifies Stock Structure, Alters Fiscal Year

Akerna Corp. (KERN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc., previously Akerna Corp., has streamlined its stock structure by eliminating its Series A and Series B Preferred Stock, effectively cancelling a total of 500,000 authorized shares. These shares are now returned to the pool of available preferred stock, in line with the company’s amended corporate guidelines, enhancing its financial flexibility.

