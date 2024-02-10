Akerna Corp. Announces Completion of Strategic Merger

Akerna Corp. (KERN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has successfully completed a merger with Ivy Crypto, Inc., as announced on February 9, 2024. This strategic move, initially disclosed on January 27, 2023, marks a significant development in the company’s expansion within the digital mining industry. The press release detailing the merger’s closure is available for stakeholders and the public, but it is not classified as a formal legal filing under the Securities Exchange Act.

