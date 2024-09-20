Aker Solutions Drives Employee Ownership Program

Aker Solutions ASA (GB:0QXP) has released an update.

Aker Solutions ASA has implemented an employee share purchase program, allowing staff to buy company shares with up to NOK 7,500 discount, capped at a 25% discount of the purchase amount. The September 2024 allocation involved the sale of 342,935 shares to employees at an average price of NOK 41.1908, based on the recent volume-weighted average on the Euronext Oslo Børs. Employees participating in the program until the end of 2027 are eligible for additional shares, underlining Aker Solutions’ commitment to employee investment and ownership.

