Aker Solutions Corrects Share Sale Figures for Employee Program

Aker Solutions ASA announced a correction regarding the number of shares sold in its employee share purchase program for March 2025, confirming the sale of 670,971 shares. This program allows employees in Norway to purchase shares at a discount, with the potential for additional matching shares if held until 2028, reflecting the company’s commitment to employee investment and engagement.

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products, and services to the global energy industry, focusing on enabling low-carbon oil and gas production and developing renewable solutions. The company employs approximately 11,800 people in more than 15 countries.

