Aker BP Reports Q2 2025 Preliminary Production and Sales Figures

The latest announcement is out from Aker BP ASA ( (GB:0M5J) ).

Aker BP reported preliminary production and sales figures for the second quarter of 2025, with an average equity production of 415 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The net volume sold was slightly lower at 413.8 mboepd due to underlift, and realized prices for both liquids and natural gas decreased compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential impacts on revenue.

More about Aker BP ASA

Aker BP is a leading exploration and production company focused on oil and gas operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates several field centres, including Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula, and Valhall, and is a key partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, Aker BP is listed on the Oslo Børs under the ticker AKRBP.

Average Trading Volume: 1,379,735

Current Market Cap: NOK165.5B

