Aker BioMarine to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Aker BioMarine ASA ( (DE:1PG) ) just unveiled an update.

Aker BioMarine is set to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on October 31, 2025, with a webcast presentation and Q&A session scheduled for later that morning. This announcement provides stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Aker BioMarine ASA

Aker BioMarine is a leading innovator in the human health and nutrition industry, specializing in krill-derived products. These products, sourced from the pristine waters of Antarctica, include Superba Krill Oil, Lysoveta, FloraMarine, PL+, and the consumer brand Kori Krill. The company also has spin-offs like AION, focusing on reducing and recycling plastic waste, and Understory, a protein brand. Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 24,222

Current Market Cap: NOK7.71B

