Aker ASA to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Aker ASA ( (AKAAF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aker ASA is set to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 4, with an online webcast presentation scheduled for the same day. This announcement provides stakeholders with an opportunity to engage directly through a live Q&A session, potentially impacting investor relations and market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AKAAF) stock is a Hold with a NOK815.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aker ASA stock, see the AKAAF Stock Forecast page.

More about Aker ASA

Average Trading Volume: 45,786

Current Market Cap: NOK54.9B

