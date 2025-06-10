Aker ASA Completes Strategic Stake Acquisition in Public Property Invest

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Aker ASA ( (AKAAF) ).

Aker ASA, through its subsidiary Aker Property Group AS, has finalized the acquisition of a significant ownership stake in Public Property Invest ASA, marking a strategic expansion in its investment portfolio. This acquisition, which now gives Aker a 24.58% stake in PPI, also sees key Aker executives joining PPI’s board, potentially influencing future strategic directions and strengthening Aker’s position in the property investment market.

More about Aker ASA

Average Trading Volume: 38,775

Current Market Cap: NOK46.06B

