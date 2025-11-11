Akebia Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Akebia Therapeutics ( (AKBA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Akebia Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of individuals affected by kidney disease, primarily through its innovative treatments for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Akebia Therapeutics highlighted significant growth in product revenues, driven by the successful launch of Vafseo (vadadustat) in the U.S. earlier this year. The company also shared updates on its strategic initiatives aimed at expanding patient access and further establishing Vafseo as a standard treatment for dialysis patients.

Key financial metrics revealed a substantial increase in total revenues to $58.8 million, compared to $37.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was largely attributed to Vafseo’s net product revenues of $14.3 million and an increase in Auryxia sales. Akebia’s operational efforts, including pilot programs and data presentations at industry events, have been instrumental in enhancing the drug’s market presence and prescriber base.

Despite facing regulatory challenges for non-dialysis patients, Akebia remains focused on its core market, with plans to expand Vafseo’s availability to a broader patient base by year-end. The company’s financial health appears robust, with a net income of $0.5 million for the quarter and a strong cash position of $166.4 million, positioning it well for future growth.

Looking ahead, Akebia Therapeutics is optimistic about the continued adoption of Vafseo and anticipates accelerated growth in 2026, supported by increased prescribing access and ongoing clinical trials. The company remains committed to advancing its existing programs and achieving profitability under its current operating plan.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue