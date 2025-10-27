Akebia Therapeutics’ Pediatric Anemia Study Withdrawn: Market Implications

Akebia Therapeutics ((AKBA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akebia Therapeutics has initiated a study titled A Multicenter, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Once Daily Oral Vadadustat for the Treatment of Pediatric Subjects With Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease After Conversion From an Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agent. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of vadadustat, a drug intended to treat anemia in pediatric patients with chronic kidney disease.

The study focuses on the drug vadadustat, administered orally once daily for 52 weeks. Vadadustat is designed to replace erythropoiesis-stimulating agents in treating anemia associated with chronic kidney disease.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking, primarily aimed at treatment. It involves pediatric participants divided into age-specific cohorts.

The study was first submitted on September 28, 2021, with the last update submitted on September 26, 2025. However, the study status is marked as withdrawn, indicating it will not proceed as initially planned.

The withdrawal of this study could impact Akebia Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly in the context of competition in the anemia treatment market. Investors should monitor further updates from the company.

The study has been withdrawn, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

