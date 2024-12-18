Akari Therapeutics Announces New CEO and Director Changes

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Akari Therapeutics ( (AKTX) ) has provided an update.

Akari Therapeutics has appointed Dr. Samir R. Patel as the permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective December 16, 2024, following his tenure as interim CEO since May 2024. Alongside this change, the company welcomed Abizer Gaslightwala as a new director, drawing on his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical sector. The board also acknowledged the resignation of director Michael Grissinger, who left without any disputes regarding the company’s operations.

More about Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc operates in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily focusing on developing therapies for rare and orphan diseases. The company aims to address unmet medical needs with innovative treatments.

YTD Price Performance: -67.98%

Average Trading Volume: 41,400

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.14M

See more data about AKTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.