Akanda Corp (AKAN) has released an update.

Akanda Corp. has addressed its previous non-compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum shareholders’ equity requirement by raising approximately $10 million through public securities sales and selling its subsidiary for $2 million. The company believes it has regained compliance, but Nasdaq will continue to monitor and may consider delisting if future reports show non-compliance.

