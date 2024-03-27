Akanda Corp Announces Major Securities Offering

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has released an update.

Akanda Corp. has entered into an underwriting agreement with Univest Securities, LLC and other underwriters to sell over 41 million common shares, including warrants, in a public offering. The company has ensured compliance with all regulatory requirements, with the registration statement effective as of March 19, 2024, and no stop orders from the SEC. This move could significantly impact Akanda Corp’s market position and investor interest.

