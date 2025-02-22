Ajooni Biotech Limited Announces Q4 2024 Financial Results

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Ajooni Biotech Limited ( (IN:AJOONI) ) is now available.

Ajooni Biotech Limited has submitted its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as per the relevant SEBI and NSE circulars. The company reported a total income from operations of 2,603.40 lakhs, with a net profit of 73.02 lakhs for the period. These results reflect the company’s solid market positioning and operational efficiency, which is crucial for its stakeholders and industry standing.

More about Ajooni Biotech Limited

Ajooni Biotech Limited is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, primarily focused on developing and providing biotech products and services. It caters to various market sectors, leveraging its specialized expertise to deliver innovative solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -13.01%

Average Trading Volume: 711,088

