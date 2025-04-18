Ajmera Realty Updates Registrar Contact Details

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd ( (IN:AJMERA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has announced a change in the email ID and website domain of its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, now known as MUFG Intime India Private Limited. This update is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and enhance communication with stakeholders, reflecting its commitment to maintaining efficient and transparent shareholder services.

More about Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd operates in the real estate and infrastructure sector, focusing on the development of residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its innovative construction techniques and commitment to sustainable development, catering primarily to urban markets in India.

YTD Price Performance: -23.46%

Average Trading Volume: 6,300

Current Market Cap: 34.07B INR

