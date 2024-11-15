Ajisen (China) Revamps Financial Projections Amid Growth

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited (HK:0538) has released an update.

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited is revising its annual caps for connected transactions due to anticipated growth in its franchise businesses, indicating a potential increase in business activities over the next three years. The adjustments are necessary as the company expects the existing caps will not suffice to meet its requirements for 2024, 2025, and 2026. This strategic move is subject to shareholder approval and has prompted the formation of an independent board committee to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

For further insights into HK:0538 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.