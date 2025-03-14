Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Annual Results

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited ( (HK:0538) ) just unveiled an update.

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 27, 2025, to discuss and approve the annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the food and beverage industry. It operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -8.24%

Average Trading Volume: 603,310

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$873.2M

