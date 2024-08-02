Ajisen (China) Anticipates Turnaround to Losses

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited (HK:0538) has released an update.

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited has issued a positive warning that it expects to report a loss of not more than 20 million for the period ended June 30, 2024, a stark contrast to the profit of approximately 133.1 million RMB from the previous year. The anticipated loss is due to decreased store traffic affecting same-store sales and a weak property market impacting investment property valuations. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities, and the final results are pending publication by the end of August 2024.

