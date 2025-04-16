Ajax Resources Acquires Eureka Project and Plans AQSE Listing

Ajax Resources PLC ( (GB:AJAX) ) has issued an update.

Ajax Resources PLC has announced the acquisition of Puna Metals S.A., which holds the mining rights for the Eureka Project in Argentina. This acquisition is part of Ajax’s strategy to develop the Eureka Project into a low-cost gold and copper mine within the next few years. The company plans to list its shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange to support further acquisitions and fundraising efforts. Additionally, Ajax will cancel its listing on the Official List and Main Market, transitioning its shares to AQSE to better align with its strategic objectives.

Ajax Resources PLC

Ajax Resources PLC is a UK-listed special purpose acquisition company focusing on natural resources. The company is involved in acquiring and developing undervalued assets in the mining sector, with a particular interest in projects with significant value potential, such as those in Argentina.

