Ajax PLC Announces AGM Results and Directorate Change

Ajax Resources PLC, a UK-listed company specializing in natural resources, has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year ending 29 February 2024. Following the AGM, Luca Benedetto stepped down as a Director but will continue as the Chief Financial Officer on a part-time basis. The full voting results of the AGM will be made available on the company’s website.

