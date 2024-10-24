AJ Lucas Group Appoints New Director Gregory Runge

AJ Lucas Group Limited (AU:AJL) has released an update.

AJ Lucas Group Limited has appointed Gregory Runge as a director, effective from October 4, 2024. This announcement is part of the company’s regulatory obligations, although Runge currently holds no relevant interests in securities or related contracts. Investors may find interest in how this new leadership could impact AJ Lucas Group’s future strategy and performance.

