AJ Bell Stake Shift by Liontrust Investment

AJ Bell PLC has reported that Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has altered its stake in the company, crossing the notification threshold on July 15, 2024. The updated holdings show a marginal increase in voting rights from the previous notification, with Liontrust now holding a total of 10.383% of voting rights in AJ Bell. The notification, completed on July 17, 2024, in London, reflects changes in share ownership and voting rights that could influence the company’s strategic decisions.

