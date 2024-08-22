AJ Bell PLC Insider Share Sale Reported

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

Lucy Summersgill, closely associated with AJ Bell’s CEO Michael Summersgill, sold 450,000 shares of the company at £4.446169 each on August 21, 2024. This sale has reduced Michael Summersgill’s interest in the company to 593,960 shares, representing 0.144% of AJ Bell’s issued share capital. The transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and complies with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:AJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.