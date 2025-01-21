AJ Bell PLC Engages in Share Buyback Program

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) is now available.

AJ Bell PLC has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 110,684 of its ordinary shares on 20 January 2025, as part of a previously announced scheme to buy back up to £30 million in shares. The acquired shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of outstanding shares to 412,057,306, which will affect the company’s total voting rights. This move is likely to impact AJ Bell’s share capital structure and may be seen as a step to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing earnings per share.

More about AJ BELL PLC

AJ Bell PLC operates in the financial services industry, providing investment platforms and related financial services. It primarily focuses on offering investment, pension, and savings products to individual investors and financial advisers.

YTD Price Performance: 0.65%

Average Trading Volume: 997,546

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.84B

For a thorough assessment of AJB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.