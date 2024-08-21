AJ Bell Executives Complete Share Transactions

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has reported that Non-Executive Director Les Platts, and his closely associated person, Elisabeth Platts, have both conducted ‘Bed and ISA’ transactions involving the sale and repurchase of 4,450 Ordinary Shares each at £4.495 per share. These transactions, executed through the London Stock Exchange on August 19, 2024, did not alter Les Platts’ overall shareholding in the company, maintaining his stake at 0.075% of the issued share capital.

