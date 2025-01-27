AJ Bell Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) has provided an announcement.

AJ Bell PLC, a company within the financial sector, has announced the purchase of 115,652 ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program valued up to £30 million. The purchased shares, acquired through Jefferies International Limited at an average price of 466.03 pence per share, will be canceled, reducing the total number of ordinary shares in circulation to 411,712,717. This move may impact shareholder voting rights and reflects AJ Bell’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

More about AJ BELL PLC

YTD Price Performance: 3.36%

Average Trading Volume: 977,896

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.89B

