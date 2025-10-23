Aizawa Securities Announces Capital Adjustments for Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO. LTD. ( (JP:8708) ) has issued an update.

AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO., LTD. announced a capital increase and reduction for its subsidiary, Aizawa Asset Management Co., Ltd., to support a new business launch and maintain its capital base. Despite a decrease in ownership percentage, the subsidiary remains consolidated under AIZAWA due to continued officer secondment, with minimal impact expected on overall business results.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8708) stock is a Hold with a Yen1472.00 price target.

More about AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO. LTD.

AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO., LTD. operates in the financial industry, focusing on securities and asset management services. Its primary subsidiary, Aizawa Asset Management Co., Ltd., engages in Type II financial instruments business, investment advisory, and investment management, with a significant market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 110,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen41.6B



