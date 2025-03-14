AIX Inc. Reduces Stake in BGM Group with Major Share Transfer

Fanhua ( (AIFU) ) has issued an update.

On March 12, 2025, AIX Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CISG Holdings Ltd., entered into agreements to transfer a significant portion of its shares in BGM Group Ltd. to four investment firms. This transaction involves the transfer of 53,466,331 Class A ordinary shares for a total consideration of $106,932,662, expected to complete by April 30, 2025. As a result, AIX Inc.’s shareholding and voting power in BGM will substantially decrease, potentially impacting its influence within the company.

YTD Price Performance: -65.39%

Average Trading Volume: 820,919

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.74M

