AITX Unveils SelectBlur Privacy Video Application

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) has released an update.

On February 1, 2024, AITX’s RAD will issue a press release about the launch of SelectBlur, a new privacy-oriented video processing application. This information, considered non-material, will not be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or integrated into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933. The release will be available as an exhibit, alongside an interactive data file, but this does not constitute an acknowledgment of the information’s materiality.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.