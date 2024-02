Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) has released an update.

AITX has announced a significant surge in their January SaaS revenue, boasting an impressive 383% increase. Additionally, the company has achieved a new milestone with contracts now generating over $500,000 in recurring monthly revenue, signaling continued strong growth in their financial performance.

