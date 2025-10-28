AISIX Solutions Appoints New CEO, Strengthens Leadership for Future Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Minerva Intelligence ( (TSE:AISX) ) has issued an announcement.

AISIX Solutions Inc. has appointed Dr. Gio Roberti as the new CEO, succeeding Mihalis Belantis, who will transition to Chairman of the Board. Under Belantis’ leadership, AISIX established a strong market position in Canada’s wildfire intelligence sector, launching key products and securing significant partnerships and contracts. The company looks forward to continuing its growth and innovation in wildfire risk intelligence under Dr. Roberti’s leadership.

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a provider of wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions, leveraging data analytics and risk assessment to offer predictive insights. The company aims to help businesses and communities protect their assets from wildfire-related risks, fostering resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

