AIS Triumphs in Supreme Court Revenue Dispute

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled in favor of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), dismissing the appeal by National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT) which sought an additional revenue share from AIS amounting to 16,252 million Baht for the period of July 2013 to September 2015. This final judgment concludes the dispute, confirming that AIS is not required to pay the claimed additional revenue. The legal battle, which saw its verdict on 12 July 2024, stemmed from an arbitration that originally sided with AIS in February 2020.

