Airtificial Completes Capital Increase, Restructures Financial Position

Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA ( (ES:AI) ) has issued an update.
Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA has completed a capital increase, which was initially agreed upon in October 2024, and has been officially registered as of January 27, 2025. The company’s share capital now stands at €140,025,704.31, with over 1.5 billion shares and more than 1.6 billion voting rights, indicating a significant financial restructuring which may impact its market position and stakeholder interests.
More about Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA
YTD Price Performance: 20.0%
Average Trading Volume: 1,889,191
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: €168.7M
