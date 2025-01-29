Airtificial Completes Capital Increase, Restructures Financial Position

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA ( (ES:AI) ) has issued an update.

Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA has completed a capital increase, which was initially agreed upon in October 2024, and has been officially registered as of January 27, 2025. The company’s share capital now stands at €140,025,704.31, with over 1.5 billion shares and more than 1.6 billion voting rights, indicating a significant financial restructuring which may impact its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,889,191

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €168.7M

