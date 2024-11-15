Airtel Africa Shares Acquired by Investment Firm

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa has announced the purchase of over 1.6 million of its ordinary shares by Indian Continent Investment Limited, a firm associated with Shravin Bharti Mittal. The transactions occurred between 8th and 12th November 2024, with a total cost exceeding £1.6 million. This move reflects ongoing confidence in Airtel Africa’s growth and market position across 14 African countries.

