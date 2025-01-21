Airtel Africa Executes Share Buy-Back to Enhance Shareholder Value

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Airtel Africa Plc ( (GB:AAF) ) has provided an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 400,000 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 124.05 GBp on 20 January 2025, as part of its ongoing program initiated on 23 December 2024. The cancellation of these shares is a strategic move potentially aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Airtel Africa Plc operates in the telecommunications industry, providing mobile services including voice, data, and mobile money services across multiple African countries.

YTD Price Performance: 9.15%

Average Trading Volume: 3,896,884

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.55B

