Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa PLC has actively pursued its share buy-back programme by acquiring 380,000 of its own ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited, with individual share prices ranging from 116.70p to 118.00p. This recent transaction is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company retrieve 28.9 million shares at an average price of 110.23p each. As a result of the buy-back, the acquired shares will be cancelled, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:AAF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.