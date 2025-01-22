Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Airtel Africa Plc ( (GB:AAF) ) just unveiled an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has executed a purchase of 735,323 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buy-back programme authorized by its shareholders. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 124.00p to 127.00p and will be cancelled. This move is part of a broader initiative commenced on December 23, 2024, to buy back a total of 13,389,761 shares at an average price of 117.3563 GBp per share, likely aimed at optimizing the capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

More about Airtel Africa Plc

Airtel Africa Plc operates within the telecommunications industry, providing a range of telecommunications and mobile services across the African continent. The company focuses on offering mobile voice and data services, mobile money services, and broadband services to its customers.

YTD Price Performance: 8.98%

Average Trading Volume: 3,912,560

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.54B

