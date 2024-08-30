Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-back Programme

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa PLC has actively continued its share buy-back programme, acquiring an additional 1,042,595 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 115.50p to 117.50p per share on 29 August 2024. These shares, purchased through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, will be cancelled as part of the programme initiated on 1 March 2024, which has seen the company buy back over 44 million shares to date at an average price of 111.12p each.

